The Kawasaki W175 Gets A Makeover For 2023

Kawasaki has launched the 2023 version of the popular classic-style street bike, the W175, in Indonesia. Team Green's lowest displacement retro-themed motorcycle has always been the W175, and it continues to be an Asia-only model. The new motorbike has a similar appearance to the one it replaces. With its round headlamp, single cradle frame, and retro ribbed seat cover, it the W175 really exudes an old school aura.

For 2023, the Kawasaki W175 comes in three distinct versions: TR, TRSE, and Cafe Racer. The TR looks like a scrambler, but the TRSE looks like a conventional UJM machine. The Cafe Racer is, after all, just that: a Cafe Racer. These options ensure that consumers get a package from Kawasaki's entry-level retro motorcycle that is suited to their tastes and riding preferences. Kawasaki has also offered new colors with the W175.

For starters, the scrambler-style TR variant flaunts a rugged aesthetic completed by a ribbed seat cover, high front and rear fenders, and a bash plate. It's painted in Kawasaki's signature green, which traces back to the company's motocross heritage. The TRSE version, on the other hand, has a similar design but has two special edition color schemes inspired by that of the 1950s. Finally, the Cafe Racer sports a body-colored headlight cowl, as well as unique decals on the gas tank and side panels that give it a sporty appearance.

The Kawasaki W175 shares the same engine and settings as the bike it replaces in terms of technology and performance. It's a 177cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces 13 horsepower and 9.8ft-lbs of torque. Despite its rather pedestrian performance figures, the W175 is far lighter—just 126 kilograms— than other classic-style motorcycles in its class. Because of its weight advantage, the W175 has a better power-to-weight ratio than its competitors, and will be exhilarating to ride around the city.

The Kawasaki W175 has traditional front telescopic suspension and twin rear shocks. It also has a conventional braking system sans ABS, including a front disc and a rear drum. A single-cradle chassis, as well as a round headlight with halogen bulbs maintain its antique appearance. It's clear to see that the Kawasaki W175's styling is inspired by the bigger, Triumph Bonneville-rivaling W800. For the Asian market, the W175 offers that same vintage charm, albeit in a more affordable and practical package.