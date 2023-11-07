For 2024, Zero has updated its dual sport range, starting with the DS and DSR. The 2024 Zero DS gets an all-new motor and battery setup. The same Z-Force 75-7 motor that also powers the completely revamped 2024 Zero S also gives life to the 2024 DS.

Notably, the 2024 Zero SR (a Europe-only model) and DSR are both available in A2-compatible versions in the European market. In the future, a simple visit to your local Zero dealer can upgrade them to their full-fat versions—so riders effectively have a bike that grows with their (tested) abilities. This is something that sets Zero apart in 2023.

2024 Zero DS

If you’ve read up on the 2024 Zero S already, then you probably won’t be surprised to learn that the battery pack on the 2024 DS also follows the same progression as its street-oriented cousin. While the 2023 DS had a 7.2 kilowatt-hour battery pack, the 2024 DS now gets a 14.4 kWh unit instead.

The claimed range on the 2024 Zero DS is 144 miles city (or 232 kilometers), 107 miles (173 km) combined at 55mph max speed; and 98 miles (157km) combined at 70mph top speed. Peak power is 68 horsepower (51 kilowatts) at 4,500 rpm, and peak torque is 97 pound-feet (132 newton-meters). Top speed is 104 mph (167 km/h).

Charge time on the 2024 DS is listed as 9.2 hours to get from zero to 95 percent of a full charge, using a standard household power socket. Level Two charge time is four hours to 95 percent. With the accessory six kW rapid charger, you can knock that down to just 1.3 hours to 95 percent.

Curb weight is 527 pounds (239 kg), and seat height is 32.6 inches (828mm). In the US, the power pack comes with a five-year unlimited mile warranty.

2024 Zero DSR

Opt for the 2024 Zero DSR instead, and you’ll find a claimed city range of 155 miles (249km), as well as a combined range of 100 miles (161km). Peak power is listed at 80 hp (60kW) at 3,650 rpm, and peak torque is 144 pound-feet (195 Nm). Top speed is 104 mph (167 km/h).

The 2024 Zero DSR comes with Zero’s 15.6 kWh battery pack. Charge time using a standard household outlet is 10 hours from zero to 95 percent. Use an L2 charger and it drops to 3.9 hours to 95 percent. Upgrade to an accessory 6kW rapid charger and you can cut that time down to 1.4 hours to 95 percent.

Curb weight on the 2024 DSR is 534 pounds (242kg), and seat height is 32.6 inches (828mm). In the US, the power pack comes with a five-year unlimited mile warranty.

Colors and Pricing

Gallery: 2024 Zero DS and DSR

12 Photos

The 2024 Zero DS comes in Quicksand, while the 2024 Zero DSR comes in Silver. Zero Motorcycles offers its bikes in various markets, and pricing and availability will vary by region.

In the US, the 2024 Zero DS carries an MSRP of $15,995. Opt for the 2024 Zero DSR instead, and the MSRP is $19,995.