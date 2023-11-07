Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has dropped quite an impressive array of new motorcycles at EICMA 2023. One of the most highly anticipated models is undoubtedly the 450MT adventure bike, a bike that’s been rumored to be under development for quite some time now. At last, these rumors can be put to rest, as the model has been unveiled in all of its glory at EICMA 2023. Let’s take a closer look.

It all started with the CFMoto 450 SR which made its global debut in 2022. A lot of enthusiasts knew from the start that this model would be a solid platform, and pave the way for lots of future models. Earlier in 2023, the 450NK hit the scene, providing riders with a lightweight option for both commuting and canyon carving. This time around, the 450MT is ready to hit the road and trails, serving as the brands most accessible adventure-touring platform.

The CFMoto 450MT is powered by the same engine found in the rest of the Chinese brand’s 450 lineup, a 450cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine equipped with a 270-degree crank and with a maximum output of about 47 horsepower. It’s housed in a frame that provides enhanced ergonomics for off-road riding, and is complemented by a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel complete with dual-purpose rubber.

From a styling perspective, it’s clear to see that the CFMoto 450MT’s design is inspired by Dakar racers, complete with tall and muscular bodywork, vertically stacked LED headlights, and a rugged crash guard. It’s equipped out of the box with luggage racks and pannier stays suggesting it’s more than willing to go the distance regardless of the terrain.

Once it hits the market, the CFMoto 450MT is expected to set a new standard in the entry-level adventure bike segment. It’ll go toe-to-toe with some of the most established little ADVs in the market, such as the KTM 390 Adventure, Kawasaki Versys X300, and of course, the newly launched Royal Enfield Himalayan 452.