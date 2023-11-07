Voge Valico DS900X Is Ready To Go On And Off Road

Voge, the premium subsidiary of Chinese motorcycle manufacturer Loncin, has been taking the European and Asian markets by storm in recent years. The brand has managed to strike a balance between affordability, performance, and technology, and generally resonates well with the beginner to intermediate segment, especially among those on a budget.

This year, at EICMA 2023, Vogue presents its newest model, and one that has been anticipated for quite some time now. As you know, the middleweight adventure bike segment is bustling, and nearly all manufacturers have released their own interpretations of the ultimate middleweight ADV. Voge is no different, and it’s debuting the Valico DS900X in its production-ready form. In case you weren’t aware, Voge’s parent company Loncin is in charge of building and supplying engines for BMW’s F 900 series of bikes, and so this is also where the DS900X gets its powerplant from.

At the heart of the new Voge Valico DS900X is an 895cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a maximum output of 93.8 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, and 95 newton-meters (66.5 pound-feet) of torque at 6,250 rpm. Voge also adopts some premium technology for the Valico, and offers four riding modes which take control of both ABS and Traction Control. An electronic quickshifter also comes standard for the six-speed manual transmission.

The engine isn’t the only similarity between the Valico DS900X and the BMW F 900/850 GS. It also makes use of similar underpinnings as the German adventurer. It receives an inverted front fork and rolls on 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, true to enduro-adventure proportions. The tires are wrapped in semi-knobby rubber in 90/90 up front and 150/70 out back. Meanwhile, the bike comes to a stop with dual radially mounted Brembo brakes up front and a single floating disc at the back.

In terms of availability, it’s clear that the Voge Valico DS900X is intended for the European market, as well as most probably, the Asian market. There’s no info just yet about its pricing, but expect it to come at a much lower price than its premium counterparts.