Loncin’s Premium Subsidiary Voge Unveils RR 666 S Sportbike In China

Chinese motorcycle brands have been on a roll recently, and it’s clear that they’re not going anywhere. Voge, the premium subsidiary of Chinese brand Loncin, has recently unveiled a new sportbike that could stir the pot in the middleweight segment – assuming it ever makes its way outside of China.

Voge is one of the more established brands from China, as its parent company Loncin may be familiar to you as BMW’s partner. Specifically, it supplies engines for the F 850 and F 900 models. Unsurprisingly, Voge is now stepping up its game when it comes to technology. The brand recently presented a new sportbike model called the RR 666 S, which is a rather odd naming convention given the not-so-nice connotation of that number. Nevertheless, we know that naming products isn’t exactly the forte of many Chinese companies.

What’s interesting here is that the RR 666 S seems to be the most technologically advanced bike to come out from Voge. For starters, it’s rocking a 660cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, inline-four engine rumored to produce about 100 horsepower. Even more interestingly, the engine is said to be original – not a copy of an existing motor from an established manufacturer. Loncin has been known for “reverse-engineering” engines in the past – particularly the one found in Honda’s CB500 range. In the case of the RR 666 S, it’s equipped with dual-overhead camshafts, 16 valves, and a red line reportedly at 13,000 rpm.

In terms of actual performance, claimed stats are pretty impressive. Voge claims a zero to 61-mile-per-hour sprint of about 3.5 seconds, and a top speed of over 150 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour). To keep this performance at bay, the Voge RR 666 S will reportedly be fitted with fully adjustable suspension components from KYB, as well as dual radially mounted disc brakes up front from none other than Brembo. Other tech features include ABS and traction control, although it wasn’t mentioned if these rider aids will be powered by an inertial measurement unit.

As is the case with many of these Chinese bikes, there’s a big chance that the RR 666 S may not ever make it out of China. If it does, however, it would go up against other middleweight sportbikes, mostly powered by parallel-twin engines. These include the likes of the Aprilia RS 660 and Yamaha YZF-R7.