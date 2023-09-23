A new partnership has emerged between two big brands in the industry. Yamaha from Japan and CFMoto from China. Both have inked a partnership that will see a new corporation rise in order to produce motorcycles.

In case you’re unaware, CFMoto has been enjoying a partnership with Pierrer Mobility, more notably KTM, for the production of bikes in China. Because of this, CFMoto has been able to grow with Team Orange which has also resulted in models like the 800 MT and 800 NK for sale in the Chinese marque’s lineup. CF has been going strong in recent years, and now it has another big partner in its midst, Yamaha.

Gallery: Is CFMOTO Launching The Highly Anticipated 800 NK At EICMA 2022?

4 Photos

Team Blue has signed on with CFMoto to create a joint venture. The two corporations are dubbing their latest venture: “Zhuzhou, CF Yamaha Motor Company (ZCYM).” According to CFMoto’s announcement on its official social media pages:

“CFMOTO and Yamaha have reached an agreement to have a joint venture in Zhuzhou China. The name of the new business will be ZHUZHOU CF YAMAHA MOTOR CO., LTD (ZCYM).”

“This joint venture is premised on the acquisition of the clearances, permits, etc., required by competition laws and other laws and regulations.”

“CFMOTO and Yamaha will continue to discuss the direction of the joint venture with the aim of further raising competitiveness.”

Yamaha stated about the same thing in its press release, schedules and all. ZCYM is scheduled for November 2023, located at 76 Jia Ya Road, Lusong District, Zhuzhou City, Hunan Province, China, 412002. The split in shareholders will have CFMoto as the majority stakeholder with 50 percent, Yamaha as a minor stakeholder at 44.23 percent, and TAIR YEA LIMITED at 5.77 percent.

A representative has yet to be chosen for ZCYM, and approximately 500 employees are going to be under the joint venture that will oversee the production and sale of motorcycles.

What will happen to the venture? Both companies have yet to make any official announcements, but the prep work is underway. Yamaha and CFMoto will both get back to the industry shortly with the happenings under ZCYM, however, we can assume that CFMoto might end up being a production partner to another big brand, and we may see new projects in the pipeline soon from the two players.