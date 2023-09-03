Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has been on a roll recently, launching all sorts of new and exciting models in the global market. The brand recently announced the global launch of its beginner-friendly premium model, the 450NK. This sporty naked bike is aimed at riders looking for a sharp all-rounder.

Following the 450NK, CFMoto has pulled the covers off the 450CL-C in the Chinese market. The laid-back cruiser is described as the balance between style and comfort, and is built atop the same foundations as the 450NK. Let's take a closer look at this new retro-inspired cruiser.

According to CFMoto, the 450CL-C is a "masterpiece of streamlined design that captivates at every glance." Indeed, from a styling perspective at least, you could say that the 450CL-C is handsome machine, bringing a fusion of retro and modern styling cues to the table. Its rounded fuel tank and circular LED headlight scream retro design, while the integration of inverted front forks, dual-channel ABS, and its semi-exposed trellis frame are all modern.

Undoubtedly, the most notable aspect of this motorcycle is its engine. Just like the 450NK, CFMoto has fitted the 450CL-C with its all-new 449cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. This configuration means that the engine sounds like and delivers power similar to a 90-degree V-twin, making it ideal for the cruiser segment. In terms of performance, the 450CL-C delivers 40 horsepower (30 kilowatts) at 8,000 rpm, and 29 pound-feet (42 Newton-meters) of torque at 6,250 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission, and interestingly, a Gates Belt Drive.

Gallery: CFMoto Enters Cruiser Market With New 450CL-C

The cruiser's underpinnings consist of an inverted front fork with 37-millimeter fork tubes, as well as a centrally mounted rear monoshock. It gets a single disc brake up front measuring 12.5 inches (320 millimeters), as well as a disc at the rear measuring 8.7 inches (220 millimeters). It comes equipped with safety features like traction control and dual-channel ABS as standard.