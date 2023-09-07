On September 7, 2023, BMW Motorrad unveiled its new F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, and F 800 GS trio of middleweight adventure bikes to the world. The company envisions the F 800 GS as an entry-level adventure tourer, with the F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure offering a solid, all-around experience for all kinds of ADV touring riders. Let’s take a look.

Engine Info

As you’ve no doubt noticed, the engine displacement on both the 800 and 900 families has gone up from their outgoing 750 and 850 predecessors. The F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure are both powered by BMW’s 895cc parallel twin engine, which makes a claimed 77 kilowatts (or 105 horsepower) at 8,500 rpm, alongside 93 newton-meters (about 68.6 pound-feet) of torque at 6,750 rpm.

The F 800 GS makes a claimed 64 kW (about 87 hp) at 6,750 rpm, as well as 91 Nm (about 67.1) lb-ft of torque at 6,750 rpm. For A2-licensed riders, BMW Motorrad will also be offering a 35kW (or 48 hp) version of the F 800 GS.

Gallery: 2024 BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, and F 800 GS

43 Photos

Additional Features

All three of BMW’s new middleweight adventure models benefit from LED lighting, an adjustable gearshift lever, a 6.5-inch TFT display, two ride modes (Rain and Road), ABS, and traction control. In addition to those things, each flavor of middleweight GS showcases a range of different standard equipment.

The 2024 BMW F 900 GS and GS Adventure had their weight reduced by a stunning 14 kilograms (almost 31 pounds) over the outgoing versions. In large part, this weight reduction comes from a new, much lighter weight plastic fuel tank (as opposed to the previous steel version), in addition to a redesigned rear section of the bike.

The weight loss is not only significant because of the amount, but also because of its location up at the top of the bike. Mass centralization and a lower center of gravity are important, no matter what type of riding you’re doing.

Other features of the new F 900 GS and F 900 GS Adventure include a fully adjustable, upside down telescopic front fork, a lighter swingarm, Akrapovič exhaust, heated grips, hand protectors, new foot brake lever, a multifunction holder for your preferred digital device (like a phone or a GPS unit), and new bodywork.

The F 900 GS Adventure adds additional protection to keep your bike in good shape the further off the beaten track you go. This includes an aluminum engine guard and BMW’s optional Ride Pro equipment package, which includes hard panniers.

Choose the F 800 GS adventure instead, and you’ll get heated grips, hand protectors, and a Variocase carrier to help you haul your stuff on your journeys.

Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability information have not yet been released for the 2024 BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure, and F 800 GS. Since BMW is an internationally focused manufacturer, pricing and availability will differ by region.

As pricing and availability information for these models becomes available in different markets, we will be sure to keep you updated. Please be aware that equipment may also vary in different markets—and as we have that information, we’ll be sure to make sure you have it as well.