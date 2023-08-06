BMW Motorrad is holding qualifiers, in other words, the tryouts for the 2024 International GS Trophy happening in the summer of 2024 in Namibia.

With the schedule for the international event more or less plotted out, the German brand’s U.S. arm will be hosting several events starting October 12 and all the way to October 15, 2023.

The U.S. schedule for the Men’s and Women’s GS Trophy Team Qualifiers is as follows:

October 12, 2023, Thursday - Arrivals, check-in, and orientation

October 13, 2023, Friday - Qualifiers

October 14, 2023, Saturday - Qualifiers and U.S. GS Trophy Team announcements

October 15, 2023, Sunday - Departures

Only one weekend will be allotted for the qualifiers, so if you are interested, do block off that one weekend in October for your big break, or for an intense off-road session with BMW Motorrad U.S.

The qualifiers will be held at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, South Carolina.

A fee of $449 USD will be required to cover your entry, competition jersey, personalized parking stall, all the meals, snacks, and water starting on October 12, 2023, Thursday, and all the way to the final dinner on Saturday evening, October 14, 2023.

As for the selection, three male finalists and two female finalists will be chosen to go to Namibia. These five individuals will represent the U.S. at the 2024 International GS Trophy happening next year.

Camping spots will be allocated for the adventure riders who’d like to bring their own accommodations, and the qualifiers are open to any U.S. citizen or permanent residents who are BMW motorcycle owners who can participate on a BMW GS model in good condition.

As for the eligible models:

BMW G 310 GS

BMW 650 GS / 650 GS Sertao

BMW F 650 GS

BMW F 700 GS

BMW F 750 GS

BMW F 800 GS

BMW F 850 GS

BMW F 850 GS-A

BMW R 1100 GS

BMW R 1150 GS

BMW R 1200 GS

BMW R 1200 GS-A

BMW R 1250 GS

BMW R 1250 GS-A

BMW HP2 Enduro

For the event, the participants will be provided an R 1250 GS, and during the final stage of the qualifier, the model will have the following settings enabled and disabled:

Enduro Pro Mode

Enduro ABS ON

Traction Control OFF

Front and rear tire pressure 30 psi

BMW OEM seat adjustments or replacements only

Control adjustments without the use of tools are allowed

BMW Motorrad lso encourages these riders to participate in the event, but they will be ineligible to proceed to the finals.

Members of previous International GS Trophy Teams

BMW Employees

Owners of the BMW dealership

Professional Instructors of any level, either official BMW Motorrad, BMW official partners, or any instructor of an off-road training course

AMA/FIM competition license holders

Certified BMW IIA/ITA Academy Graduates and Brand Experts

Apart from that, BMW is also calling on volunteers to help the participants secure their spot in the GS Trophy Team. Volunteers will receive a special jersey, and coverage for all meals, snacks, and water beginning October 12 to October 14, 2023, Thursday to Saturday.