SC-Project is one of the biggest, most respected aftermarket exhaust manufacturers in the world of two wheels. The brand is usually among the first to equip new models with aftermarket exhaust systems, and that’s exactly what it’s doing with BMW’s newest middleweight adventurer, the F 900 GS.

SC-Project has launched not one, but two new slip-on exhaust systems for the new GS. And it leans on its decades of expertise when it comes to designing these two systems for both style and performance.

Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Rally Raid Silencer

SC-Project Rally Raid silencer approved for street use.

For folks looking to add a bit of grunt and rally-inspired style to their F 900 GS, SC-Project has the Rally Raid slip-on system. It’s a Euro 5-approved exhaust system, so you won’t have to worry about running into any issues when it comes to noise and emissions compliance. The setup makes use of a familiar exhaust canister, one that we’ve seen adapted for use on other ADVs like the Honda Africa Twin, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and Yamaha T7.

SC-Project claims that the system is 800 grams lighter than stock thanks to its full-titanium construction. Even better still, the company claims a performance bump of 1.6 horsepower and 1.5 pound-feet of torque.

The price for this slip-on system? 640 euros, or about $692 USD. Not terrible, if you ask us.

MX Racing Silencer

SC-Project MX-Racing silencer not approved for street use.

Up next, we have the MX Racing silencer, which as the name suggests, is designed for racing use only. So no, it’s not street legal, and doesn’t obey any noise and emissions regulations. It’s rather loud, with SC-Project stating a noise level of 91.5 decibels at 4,250 rpm.

It does, however, let a few more ponies loose with a claimed 2.4 horsepower and 2.2 pound-foot gain.

Perhaps more than the power gains is the exhaust system’s weight reduction, with SC-Project claiming a 35-percent weight reduction versus the bike’s stock exhaust system. And because it doesn’t come with fancy tech to keep it compliant with Euro 5 standards, the MX Racing slip-on is more affordable at 580 euros, or $627 USD. Just make sure to keep it off public roads.

Swapping out your bike’s exhaust system is one of the most satisfying upgrades you can do to your machine. It’s something I personally do to all the bikes I’ve ever owned, regardless of size and displacement. More than just reducing weight and improving performance, having a bike that sounds the way you want just makes riding all the more enjoyable.

And provided it isn’t so loud as to turn your machine into a public nuisance, it’s all good fun, and more than enough to put a smile on your face every time you open the throttle.