What were you doing back in 2014? It's OK if you can't remember; that's probably true for a lot of us. One thing we can tell you is that 2014 is the year that the Moto Guzzi Proud Owners Club first formed. Now that it's 2024, the worldwide club full of Guzzi enthusiasts counts over 50,000 members as part of its ranks.

To celebrate all ten years that the Moto Guzzi Proud Owners Club has been connecting Guzzisti around the world, the Mandello del Lario brand officially introduced the new V7 Stone Ten at the 2024 Verona Motor Bike Expo in Italy in January 2024. Part of the special edition is visual, but part of it is also performance oriented as well.

If it's visual inspiration you seek, the V7 Stone Ten uses a black and white checkered graphics scheme on the tank, accented by a red border. The red accent theme is continued in the form of red springs on the rear shock absorbers, as well as contrasting red stitching on the black saddle of the V7 Stone Ten.

The main color scheme remains black and white, but additional pieces have been added to the V7 Stone Ten to enhance the specialness of its visual qualities. Oval-shaped black bar-end mirrors change the appearance of the V7 Stone Ten from that of the stock bike. Another key visual difference is the black anodized billet aluminum fuel cap that's now found on the fuel tank of this special edition. The cylinder head covers are also finished in a matte graphite scheme, along with throttle body covers with an anodized black aluminum finish.

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten Exhaust Upgrade

There's more than just some paint, graphics, and a few special bolt-on parts to the V7 Stone Ten special edition, though. Included with this special edition is a new exhaust system from Arrow, complete with Moto Guzzi-branded end cans.

It offers a modest increase in both horsepower and torque, going from a claimed 65.2 horsepower at 6,700 rpm up to 66.5 horsepower at the same revs. Peak torque goes from 53.8 pound-feet at 4,900 rpm up to 55.3 pound-feet at the same revs.

The new Arrow exhaust comes as a standard fit on the V7 Stone Ten, and is also available as an additional accessory for all other Moto Guzzi V7s if you prefer.

Pricing and Availability

The Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten will be sold in authorized Moto Guzzi dealerships in various regions around the world. Pricing and availability may vary by geographic region.

In the US and Canada, the V7 Stone Ten will start to roll into dealerships beginning in April 2024. The US MSRP will start at $9,990, while the Canadian MSRP will start at $12,290.

How It Fits Into The Existing Moto Guzzi V7 Lineup

In 2024, Moto Guzzi offers several models in its V7 lineup. Here's a brief overview of how they stack up. Pricing, availability, and other details may vary by geographic region, so your best bet if you live outside the US is to contact your local Moto Guzzi dealer with any specific questions you may have.

Model Available Colors Special Features US MSRP Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten Exclusive V7 Stone Ten graphics Billet gas cap, bar-end mirrors, graphics, and Arrow exhaust $9,990 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Rosso Rovente, Giallo Metallico, Grigio Alluminio, Nero Ruvido Base model $9,190 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Corsa Corsa Special fairing, single-seat design, and a two-tone Red and Silver livery $9,690 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Centenario Centenario Limited edition V7 Stone Centenario livery $9,190 Moto Guzzi V7 Special edition Shining Black Arrow exhaust, cafe racer-style mirrors, a red shock absorber, and a shiny black paint scheme $9,990 Moto Guzzi V7 Special Red Stripe Twin Tone, Silver Stripe Monochrome LED headlight and front and rear indicators, shortened rear mudguard, Dunlop Arrowmax Streetsmart tires, and special graphics $9,590

Gallery: 2024 Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Ten