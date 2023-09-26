2023 Moto Guzzi Open House At Mandello Del Lario Was A Huge Success

Moto Guzzi has a rich history encompassing more than a century. The Italian brand is touted as the oldest European motorcycle manufacturer in continuous production since it first opened its doors in 1921. As such, it’s no surprise that over the years, Moto Guzzi has developed quite the following, despite being considered a rather boutique motorcycle manufacturer.

From September 7 to 10, 2023, Moto Guzzi conducted its Open House event at Mandello del Lario. Close to 35,000 Moto Guzzi aficionados flocked to the Italian village to celebrate all things Guzzi. According to the brand, fans came from as far as the US and Australia, all of which were eager to take part in the celebration of the global Moto Guzzi family.

The Mandello facility, where Moto Guzzi calls home, boasts a captivating past intertwined with Italy's industrial growth and the emergence of the eagle brand as a worldwide icon. At the recent Open House gathering, attendees were treated to a special experience - witnessing the bike and engine assembly lines in operation and exploring the Wind Tunnel, a place steeped in historical significance within the factory.

Constructed during the 1950s with a primary focus on aerodynamic research, the wind tunnel at the Mandello factory held the distinction of being the world's first facility of its kind. Its significance extended beyond mere experimentation, playing a pivotal role in the development of the legendary 8-cylinder 500, a bike renowned worldwide. Moreover, this wind tunnel contributed significantly to Moto Guzzi's impressive track record of 14 world championships, comprising eight rider titles and six constructor championships.

Virgin Radio, the event partner, breathed life into the Moto Guzzi Village, making it the vibrant hub of the four-day festivities. DJ Ringo took the stage, accompanied by a roster of guests who enthralled the audience with gripping stories of races, journeys, and adventures. The village also served as the starting point for an impressive tally of over 600 test rides on a diverse array of models, ranging from the classic V7 to the original V9, the versatile V85 TT, and the fresh addition, V100 Mandello.

At the heart of the village, the current lineup of Moto Guzzi motorcycles took center stage, showcasing the latest addition, the V7 Stone Corsa, which celebrated its premiere during the Open House event.

Finally, let's not forget the noble cause that the Open House embraced – charity fundraising. On the 9th of September, the spotlight shone on the V7 Stone 75° Oro Olimpico, a distinctive edition honoring the triumph of Mandello Moto Guzzi's rowing team at the 1948 London Olympics. Moto Guzzi generously donated this special version to Moto Guzzi Canottieri, and it's set to go under the hammer in an auction. The proceeds from this auction will support the club's efforts in fostering rowing activities for both young individuals and disabled adults.

Gallery: 2023 Moto Guzzi Open House At Mandello Del Lario Was A Huge Success