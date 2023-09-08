If you’re anywhere near Mandello del Lario, Italy between September 7 and 10, 2023, then you may want to check out the Moto Guzzi Open House 2023 celebration. Last year’s annual gathering of Guzzisti celebrated the storied brand’s 100th anniversary. This year promises fun, test rides, and plenty of Guzzi culture at the Moto Guzzi Museum and factory.

A full schedule of events is planned for Guzzi fans from around the world. Visitors can check out the museum and factory, including getting to see the engine assembly line and wind tunnel areas. A variety of vendors, live entertainment, food, beverages, and more will be on hand to make the Moto Guzzi Open House 2023 a fun weekend for the whole family.

The official Moto Guzzi community, called the Clan, will also be present throughout the event. Guzzisti who are already members can claim a special welcome kit from them, and Guzzi owners who wish to sign up to join the club can also do so on site.

Gallery: Moto Guzzi Open House 2023

Test rides of the full 2023 range of Moto Guzzi bikes will be available, including a special circuit set up just for testing out the V100 Mandello. On the official event website, Guzzi says it created this V100 Mandello area “so that you can really understand what makes it roar.” All test ride bookings are only available on site at the event and will not be scheduled online.

If you have time to check out the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera, it’s hosting a new exhibition featuring the art of Ettore Gambioli, timed to coincide with the Moto Guzzi Open House 2023 event. Gambioli is from the Marche region of Italy, and much of his artwork focuses on the history of the Moto Guzzi brand. Watercolors, drawings, and sculptures are all part of the multimedia artist’s repertoire, so be sure to check it out if you get the chance.

Finally, if you’re eager to schedule a future tour with the Moto Guzzi Experience organizers, they’ll also be on hand at this event so you can speak about upcoming tours. While many of the 2023 Moto Guzzi Experience calendar dates have passed, there are still some remaining. This year’s events included rides in various places in Italy, as well as the Balkans, the US, Tunisia, Spain, and Morocco.