2021 marks Vespa’s 75th anniversary, and. unsurprisingly, the world’s favorite Italian scooter brand is in the mood to celebrate this momentous achievement. In March, it launched special 75th anniversary editions of the Primavera and GTS. Since the official 75th anniversary date for the company was April 23, that’s also the date it chose to announce that its 19 millionth scooter had rolled off its assembly line.

April 23, 2021 is apparently also the day that the Museo Piaggio in Pontedera, Italy officially opened its special 75th anniversary exhibit. Now, of course, there are both challenges and opportunities in hosting any kind of special museum exhibit during COVID times. While vaccines are currently rolling out across Italy, hanging out in large groups in enclosed spaces like museums is still not a great idea for general public health.

That’s why the Museo Piaggio seized this opportunity to offer a virtual tour of its 75th anniversary Vespizzatevi exhibition. As long as your device and browser cooperate, you can check out the full virtual exhibit from the comfort of wherever you are. No need to put on pants or shoes unless you really want to. Whether you’re outside in a beautiful park somewhere, or you’re at home snuggled up on your couch, you can take in 75 years of Vespa’s rich history. The exhibition runs through September 30, 2021.

Gallery: Museo Piaggio Vespa 75th Anniversary Exhibit

12 Photos

If you’re near Pontedera, you also have the option to visit in person. As you might expect, the Museo Piaggio, like other cultural institutions, created new rules for visitors when it reopened. In the interest of safety, only groups consisting of 10 people or fewer may visit at the same time. All visits must be booked in advance by telephone, and the museum is only open on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

As of May 12, 2021, school groups are currently not allowed to visit, owing to the large group restrictions. Also, all scheduled visits may be subject to cancellation depending on current local health guidance regarding the pandemic. For a full list of very detailed instructions about both scheduling visits and COVID safety once you’re at the museum, check their website.