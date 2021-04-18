Vespa just launched a new special edition Primavera 150 in Malaysia in April, 2021. It’s called the Pic Nic, and it looks like it just can’t wait for a spirited ride to your favorite scenic spot. Underneath your choice of three refreshing colorways is a standard Primavera 150, packed with exclusive picnic-ready accessories to help you make the most of every beautiful day.

Like all Primavera 150s, it’s powered by a 154.8cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected, four-stroke single, which makes a claimed 12.7 horsepower at 7,750 rpm and 8.85 ft-lbs of torque at 5,000 rpm. It stops with a disc brake up front and a drum in the back, and rolls on a pair of stylish 12-inch tubeless aluminum alloy wheels.

The Malaysian market gets three color choices for the Pic Nic: Green Relax, Grey Materia, and White Innocenza. Each of them comes with corresponding brown Pic Nic edition accents, including a special Vespa Pic Nic badge, chrome front and rear racks, brown leather straps to hold items in place on those racks, a brown saddle, and various brown details to add interest to the overall composition.

There’s also a special wicker Vespa picnic hamper that straps neatly to the rear rack, as well as a nice little picnic blanket roll. Vespa, naturally, posed its Pic Nic scooters with that blanket proudly strapped to the front rack in its promo photography, but includes a disclaimer on the Vespa Malaysia page about how they wouldn’t advise riding with it like that for safety reasons. So, if you do, know that you do so at your own risk, because Vespa warned you.

There’s also a removable cooler bag that comes with the picnic hamper, which fits neatly inside to keep your food as cool as you’ll presumably look scooting down the road to your destination. It also comes with a Vespa canvas picnic tote bag and a matching insulated drinks tumbler.

Earlier in the year, Vespa also introduced this special edition in Indonesia as well, although riders there only have the choice of Green Relax or Grey Materia in terms of colorways. However, the Indonesian accessories pack also comes with a Vespa-branded Panama hat, presumably to amp up the leisure factor on your Pic Nic excursions.

The Vespa Primavera Pic Nic edition is limited to just 39 units in Malaysia, at a cost of 19,900 Malaysian ringgit, or about $4,819. It’s unclear how many are available in the Indonesian market, but the cost there is 50,000,000 Indonesian rupiah, or approximately $3,442.