Picnics made a big comeback during the pandemic. Quaint outdoor settings allowed the stir crazy to get out of the house while adhering to social distancing and local health guidelines. Picnics enriched those outings, but most scooter and motorcycle riders need additional supplies to enjoy such outdoor meals.

Iconic Italian scooter manufacturer Vespa capitalized on that need when it introduced the Primavera 150 Pic Nic edition in April, 2021. The tactfully-equipped Vespa built on the proven Primavera 150 platform, adding picnic-going functionality to the package. The two-toned leather saddle and brown accents amplified the outdoorsy aesthetic, but the chrome front and rear luggage racks, wicker basket, blanket roll, and leather fastening straps made picnicking an option on every ride.

Gallery: 2022 Vespa Pic Nic

7 Photos

Just like the 2021 Pic Nic Edition, Vespa leverages the Primavera model as the foundation. The air-cooled, fuel-injected 154.8cc single-cylinder engine churns out 12.7 horsepower (at 7,750 rpm) and 8.85 lb-ft of torque (at 5,000 rpm), but function takes a backseat to form with the combination drum/disc braking system. The Primavera captures Vespa’s timeless design without breaking the bank, with the retro scoot starting at just $4,149.

The 2022 Pic Nic doesn’t just enhance the Primavera’s luggage carrying capacity and throwback styling, though. Vespa elevates the entire experience with a removable cooler bag and multiple place settings inside the water-resistant, jacquard fabric-lined rattan basket. The rolled picnic blanket features a refined brown leather carrier, while a gray Vespa-branded tote and tumbler complete the set.

The gray-painted rims and white wall tires maximize the vintage touches, and the brown rubber footpads, brown pinstripes, and Pic Nic badging only improve the Primavera’s curb appeal. Starting at €4,949 ($5,080 USD), the 2022 Pic Nic is a modest markup on the popular Primavera. Vespa will offer the sharp-looking little scoot in Pic Nic Green and Pic Nic Gray colorways, and the model will hit European dealers in July, 2022.