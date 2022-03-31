Vespa And (RED) Release New Primavera (RED) 125 In Japan

(RED) is a well-known non-profit organization that donates part of its profits towards helping people who suffer from a variety of diseases such as AIDS, Malaria, Tuberculosis, and more recently, COVID-19. The organization was founded by Bono, with whom you may be familiar as the face and voice of British rock band U2, as well as Bobby Shriver, an American lawyer, activist, and journalist.

Over the years, (RED) has partnered up with a variety of well-known brands. It does so by releasing limited edition models and products that feature a striking design accentuated by the heavy use of the color red. Some notable partnerships of (RED) include Apple, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, and Nike. The organization has also begun making its presence felt in the world of motorsports, with Aprilia donning special (RED) liveries during the Valencia round of the MotoGP since 2016.

Speaking of Aprilia, another company under the Piaggio Group also has ties with (RED), and it’s none other than Vespa. The iconic Italian scooter maker has previously released several models bearing special edition (RED) liveries, the newest of which is in the form of the Primavera 125 available in Japan. Of course, it’s instantly recognizable thanks to its all-red color scheme, with everything from the body, alloy wheels, and even the saddle finished in Passione Red. Clearly, the unique color scheme of this special-edition Primavera 125 is unlike any other in Vespa’s repertoire.

As for specifications, the Primavera 125 (RED) edition remains unchanged. One of Vespa’s best-selling models in Japan, as well as other markets, the Primavera 125 is a practical, affordable, yet stylish two-wheeler that boasts impressive features and performance. It gets a 124cc air-cooled engine equipped with Vespa’s i-get system, therefore pumping out around 11 horsepower. Though not known for its performance, the engine is popular for being extremely fuel-efficient and reliable. It gets other amenities such as a front disc brake equipped with ABS, as well as a digital/analog instrument cluster.

According to the Piaggio Group, for every purchase of the Vespa Primavera 125 (RED) edition, the organization will donate the equivalent of $100 USD to the International Insurance Fund for 500 days of HIV/AIDS treatment. The limited-edition scooter retails for 511,500 Yen, which translates to around $4,186 USD.