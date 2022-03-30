Feng Chen Wang, a stylist known for her experimental and innovative work, has collaborated with Piaggio on a limited-edition scooter known as the 1. Last October, she designed outfits for Shanghai Fashion Week, and the cooperation continued with a customized set-up of the Piaggio 1 electric scooter on display at EICMA.

Now, a few months after it was first showcased in Italy, the limited-edition electric scooter is arriving in Italian dealerships. It’s expected to go on sale in April, and will be made available in two variants, the standard 1 for a price of 2,999 Euros, translating to around $3,329 USD, and the more premium 1 Active, at 3,599 Euros, or around $3,995 USD. It’s still unclear as to whether or not the Piaggio 1 will be made available in other markets. The Piaggio 1 is designed as an urban mobility device that exudes style and a chic personality. The Feng Chen Wang edition is made extra special by an exclusive livery.

As explained when the scooter was unveiled at EICMA 2021, the Piaggio 1 Feng Chen Wang combines design elements from Chinese tradition with the colorful and creative spirit of London, where Feng Chen Wang is currently based. The most striking aspect of the livery is undoubtedly its green watercolor hue which depicts the natural elements of water, as well as the symbol of the phoenix. The green watercolor hue represents universal values such as health, prosperity , and harming. Meanwhile, in Chinese mythology, the phoenix is said to represent virtue and grace.

The design of the 1’s livery was made by hand using a traditional Chinese brushstroke technique, making it well and truly a rolling work of art nodding to classic traditional and cultural roots, as well as looking to the future. The special edition scooter includes a matching helmet and a collection of unisex street wear apparel evoking a contemporary aesthetic. The apparel collection is made out of recycled materials, highlighting Feng’s focus towards sustainability and respect for the environment.

Color digital instrumentation, complete LED lights, and keyless starting are all standard features on the Piaggio 1. It is propelled by an integrated electric motor in the rear wheel. The basic 1 model has a top speed of 28 miles per hour and a claimed range of 34 miles. The more powerful 1 Active, on the other hand, can reach speeds of up to 37 miles per hour and has a claimed range of up to 53 miles. The battery is located under the seat on both models, making it conveniently accessible and transportable for charging at home or at the office.