Piaggio Releases 1 E-Scooter In Collaboration With Feng Chen Wang

Tomorrow's lightweight electric vehicles are fast becoming staples in the transport sector in various countries in Asia and Europe. Several manufacturers, both big and small have invested heavily towards the development of new and exciting offerings in the LEV segment. Piaggio, in particular, has released its very first electric scooter at EICMA 2021.

Dubbed the 1, this quirky machine was deisgned in collaboration with renowned designer Feng Chen Wang. Known for her experimental and innovative designs across multiple industries, Feng Chen Wang has added a charming dash of color and personality to the 1, a scooter designed for the chic and fashionable city dweller.

In many ways, Feng Chen Wang's design for the Piaggio 1 scooter embodies the very vision with which the scooter was built. Agile, light, and practical, the exclusive livery is very pleasing to the eyes, and gives off a very playful, yet confident aura. Feng Chen Wang, born in Fujian, China, has incorporated classic Chinese traditional art with vibrant colors found in London's street art, where she went on to make a name for herself in the field of design.

The striking livery on this special edition Piaggio 1 electric scooter is said to combine the natural elements of water, as well as the mythological attributes of the Phoenix which, in Chinese culture, represents virtue and grace. The graphics are hand-painted in striking detail using a traditional Chinese brush stroke. The prominent green color used in this livery is said to embody values such as healthy, prosperity, and harmony.

Apart from the scooter itself, Piaggio's collaboration with Feng Chen Wang has also led to a unique helmet, as well as a range of street apparel. The fashion collection, which debuted in October, 2021, is very much in line with the Piaggio 1's vision of sustainability, as parts of the garments were made out of recycled materials. The exclusive Piaggio 1 Feng Chen Wang editions will roll into dealerships starting in February of 2022, along with the dedicated helmet and fashion collection.