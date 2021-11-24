At EICMA 2021, Benelli brought both the new Leoncino 125 and the hotly anticipated TRK 800 out on stage to share this year’s spotlight.

Both bikes echo their respective model families in their styling. The Leoncino 125 is the tiniest big kitten, powered by a 125cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke, overhead camshaft, four-valve, single-cylinder engine with electronic fuel injection and mated to a six-speed gearbox. Power output is a claimed 12.8 horsepower at 9,500 rpm, and 10 newton-meters (or roughly 7.37 pound-feet) of torque at 8,500 rpm.

Suspension on the Leoncino 125 consists of a 35mm USD fork, along with a swingarm and rear monoshock setup out back. Benelli makes use of a combined braking system (CBS) on the Leoncino 125, and there’s a single 280mm floating brake disc with a three-piston caliper up front, and a 220mm disc with a two-piston caliper in the rear. A pair of 17-inch alloy wheels complete the tiniest little lion cub designed in Pesaro.

Gallery: Benelli Leoncino 125 and TRK 800

12 Photos

Meanwhile, those seeking a middleweight adventure bike experience from Benelli will finally be able to get their hands on a TRK 800 in 2022. It’s powered by the same 754cc four-stroke twin found in the Leoncino 800, which makes a claimed 76.2 horsepower at 8,500 rpm and 67Nm (about 49.4 pound-feet) of torque at 6,500 rpm. It also gets a six-speed gearbox and slipper clutch.

Suspension on the TRK 800 is comprised of a 50mm USD Marzocchi fully-adjustable fork up front. In the back, you get an aluminum swingarm and rear monoshock setup, with preload and rebound damping adjustability. Brembo brakes stop you all around, with dual 320mm semi-floating discs and four-piston calipers up front, and a single 260mm disc and single-piston caliper setup in the rear. A pair of 19-inch front and 17-inch rear alloy wheels complete the composition. Other Benelli TRK 800 features include a 7-inch, full-color TFT display, adjustable windscreen, handguards, and full LED lighting with DRL.

Pricing and precise availability information hasn’t been announced just yet, but Benelli says that the Leoncino 125 should hit dealers sometime in spring 2022. The TRK 800 is expected to roll out in the back half of 2022, with pricing TBD. As always, pricing and availability will vary based on your particular market, so it’s always best to check with your local dealers for the most accurate information.