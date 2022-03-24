Check Out iVOOMi's New Electric Scooters In India

The electric two-wheeler market has exploded in recent years, with new models all over the world popping up left and right. In India, in particular, innovations surrounding the world of e-mobility have been spreading like wildfire. The latest of which is iVOOMi Energy, who has jumped on board with two new electric scooters.

The two scooters are based of the same platform, but come in slightly differing styling packages. The first one is called the Jeet, and it’s offered in two variants consisting of Standard, which retails for the equivalent of $1,085 USD, and Pro which goes for the equivalent of $1,215 USD. Meanwhile, the second scooter is called the S1, and it’s priced at the equivalent of $1,111 USD. Now, you may be thinking that these scooters are super affordable, and they are. What’s even better is that their specs are pretty impressive, and will certainly be a perfect fit for India’s high demand for urban mobility.

The iVOOMi S1, for starters, gets a sleek and sporty aesthetic that gives off a modern aesthetic. It gets a large headlight and angular bodywork that makes it look faster than it really is. Additionally, it gets amenities perfect for those with a passenger, such as a long one-piece saddle and a passenger backrest. The Jeet, meanwhile, is a more neo-retro offering similar to what we find in popular gasoline-powered scooters such as the Vespa S 125 range and the Suzuki Access—popular runabouts in the Asian market.

Both scooters are powered by a 2kW brushless DC electric motor paired to a swappable 2kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This means that riders can easily swap out batteries on longer journeys without having to worry about stopping for a long period of time just to charge up the battery. The more affordable Jeet Standard, however, gets a smaller 1.5kWh battery pack, but it offsets the smaller battery with a faster charging time of 2.5 hours, as against the bigger batteries’ 3 to 4 hour charge time. iVOOMi’s new electric scooters are all capable of hitting a top speed of 65 kilometers per hour, or around 40 miles per hour, and an impressive 115 kilometers (71 miles) of range.

As for features, iVOOMi’s model range is packed with daily essentials such as a USB charger, anti-theft alarm, parking assist, and even a reverse mode. The e-scoots also get keyless ignition, three riding modes, and a fully digital instrument cluster. There’s ample storage under the seat, too, for you to store up to 30 liters of cargo. Perhaps the best part is how easy these things are to ride, with a very low weight of just 90 kilograms.