In November, 2022, Piaggio announced the upcoming release of its 2023 Vespa Primavera Color Vibe series. While there were no new engine updates to announce, Vespas are all about serving style with the fun and function of being able to zip around, in a seemingly carefree fashion. (There are a few vehicles in the world where it’s hard to stay in a bad mood when you see them on the street, and Vespas are definitely in that number.)

As is often the case, a model announcement doesn’t always include a price or availability announcement. Those details frequently come later; for now, the OEM just wants you to look at its careful design work and admire it from every angle. As you wait with bated breath, that seed of interest will hopefully only grow in the intervening days/weeks/months before release information finally follows.

On April 4, 2023, Piaggio announced further information about the Vespa Primavera Color Vibe series as part of its annual Vespa Days tradition. It’s currently rolling into authorized Vespa showrooms around the world now, in three different Primavera displacements: 50cc, 125cc, and 150cc.

Gallery: 2023 Vespa Primavera Color Vibe

Two colorways are available in the Vespa Primavera Color Vibe series: Arancio Color Vibe (that’s Orange) and Bianco Color Vibe (that’s White). Both feature footboards and exclusive wheels in Ottanio, which Piaggio describes as “a bold and decisive shade of turquoise.” If you love bright colors like I do, chances are good that you’ll approve of these color combinations, set off by small contrasting bits of black, as well as anthracite stitching on the saddle.

How do you tell the difference between the three displacements? That’s simple. Each displacement is incorporated into the graphic on the side panels of your chosen scoot, so it’s easy to differentiate since they all have the same general look otherwise. Easy as stepping through, twisting the throttle, and going.

What’s the pricing like? While it varies by region, in the European Union, it starts at €4,099 (about $4,469), not including registration, taxes, or any other fees associated with new vehicle purchases in any given geographic location. As always, for the most accurate information in your local area, your best bet is to reach out to your local Vespa dealer to learn more.