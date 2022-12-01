On November 23, 2022, the Piaggio Group proudly announced the official opening of its newest production facility. The 55,000 square meter site is located in the Cikarang district of West Java, Indonesia, near Jakarta. With over five million scooters and motorcycles sold in Indonesia every year, the Southeast Asian country is the third-largest two-wheeler market in the world (behind India and China).

What will Piaggio Group be making in this new facility? Currently, the plan is all Vespa scooters for the local market, all the time. The new Jakarta plant is the Piaggio Group’s eighth manufacturing facility worldwide, so far. Here’s a breakdown of the location of each existing Piaggio plant, as well as what it produces:

Pontedera, Italy: Piaggio vehicles, Vespa scooters, Porter city trucks, E-mobility R&D department (which developed the Vespa Elettrica and Piaggio 1

Noale, Italy: Aprilia motorcycles and scooters

Scorzè, Italy: Aprilia motorcycles and scooters

Mandello del Lario, Italy: Moto Guzzi motorcycles

Baramati, India: Piaggio two- and three-wheeled vehicles for the Indian market

Vinh Phuc, Vietnam: Piaggio vehicle and engine production and R&D for Southeast Asia

Foshan, China: Piaggio R&D for Asia

Boston, Massachussetts, U.S.: Home of Piaggio Fast Forward, the Group’s robotics company, which produces the gita family of products

“The new plant in Indonesia sees the Piaggio Group take another stride forward in the strategic international growth program it began more than ten years ago, which has made it one of the industry’s leading players, with a portfolio of unique brands, a proud symbol of Italy around the world,” Piaggio Group chairman and CEO Roberto Colaninno said in a statement.

“Piaggio Group sales on the Indonesian market grew by 61% in 2021 and will continue to rise in the near future,” he added.

Indonesia’s population currently consists of more than 276 million people. Both the nation’s population and GDP per capita are projected to grow in the double digits over the next three years, according to Piaggio. Along with those projections, the already-high number of two-wheelers sold could rise to six million per year in the same time period. Vespa’s worldwide legacy only continues to grow—and its status as a global design icon is clearer than ever.