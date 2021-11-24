Founded in 2006 by U2 leadman Bono and activist Bobby Shriver, the brand-licensing company (RED) has raised over $700M for more than 220 million people in need around the world. While the organization originally raised funds for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, (RED) has expanded its efforts in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to collaborations with Apple and Fiat, (RED) has partnered with Vespa since 2016. The Vespa 946 model first received the (RED) treatment in 2017 before the Vespa Primavera donned the monochromatic paint job in 2020. Now, it’s the Vespa Elettrica’s time to take a turn in the all-red livery.

The special-edition electric model will ditch its signature silver/blue color combo for a red-painted steel bodywork and wheels. Even the saddle receives a red cover, but chrome finishes around the leg shield, steering cover, and front mudguard crest really make the red pop. A diamond edge around each rim also accents the color scheme.

Under the flashy façade, the (Vespa Elettrica) RED remains the same. The base model features a 3.5/4 kW (4.7-5.4 horsepower) motor that delivers 147 lb-ft of torque to the back wheel. Despite that staggering number, the standard trim only reaches 30 mph while the up-spec variant hits 45 mph. The 48 V, 86 Ah battery nets a total range of 62 miles and users can recharge the 4.2 kWh cell in four hours. At 287 pounds, the Vespa is still a great urban mobility option, even in electric form.

While Vespa hasn’t listed the price of the 2022 (Vespa Elettrica) RED, it has stated that $100 of each sale will be donated to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS. At $7,499 for the 30-mph model and $7,599 for the 45-mph edition, the all-red Elettrica’s MSRP should land in the same ballpark.