Children in the U.S. spend an average of seven hours on digital devices per day. During the pandemic, kids can easily exceed that figure on a daily basis. To help kids get outdoors, non-profit organization All Kids Bike helps kindergarten physical education programs integrate two-wheeled curriculum. Established in March, 2018, the nationwide intiative has already established programs at 350 schools in 45 states.

To help All Kids Bike reach even more kindergarteners, Yamaha Motor Corp., USA will donate $30,000 to fund training and certification training at Elm Street Elementary in Newnan, Georgia, A.L. Burruss Elementary School in Marietta, Georgia, and Juliet Morris Elementary School in Cypress, California. Each program requires $5,000, so Yamaha’s contribution will help establish six new programs in total.

“Research shows approximately 75 percent of kids won’t even ride a bicycle one time this year,” said noted All Kids Bike founder Ryan McFarland. “We believe it’s critical for the future of our kids and our communities to change that stat, so All Kids Bike is on a mission to teach every kid in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.”

In addition to the grant supplied by the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI), employees from the brand’s Marietta, Georgia, and Cypress, California corporate offices along with manufacturing personnel from Newnan, Georgia, helped build and deliver new Strider bikes and helmets. Each physical education class will receive 24 bicycles, one teacher’s bike, and pedal conversion kits as part of the All Kids Bike program.

“Being able to financially support these efforts is always great, but giving Yamaha employees the opportunity to contribute their time to help build and deliver the bikes to schools in the communities where they work is much more meaningful and valuable,” said Yamaha Motorsports marketing manager Steve Nessl. “It’s rewarding to know we’re playing a role in getting more kids outside.”

While three elementaries in Georgia and California already earned funding and equipment, three more schools in Newnan, Marietta, and Cypress will receive the same program later this year.

“We share a common goal with the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative of getting people outside and enjoying nature. This is a big win for our program, but mostly for the kids at these schools,” concluded McFarland.