If this bit of news makes you a little jealous and incites the want to turn back your age, then you’re not alone. Marc and Alex Marquez will be hosting the sixth-ever Allianz Junior Motor Camp for kids aged 10 to 13 years old.

According to Marc Marquez’ Instagram post, the camp will take place from November 24 to November 27, 2021.

I wish I got this opportunity way back when, but oh well. Anyway, the two MotoGP-riding brothers will find themselves in the company of 20 kids that are eager to learn the ins and outs of motocross riding. Both Marc and Alex Marquez are no strangers to the dirt, and both have been kicking up loose ground ever since they were little, which makes them the perfect teachers in addition to being MotoGP riders—did I mention they're both MotoGP riders?

The slots were opened up in the past for kids all around the world, however, the chosen few were limited to kids from Spain and its surrounding territories due to COVID-19 restrictions. Even so, the riding camp is totally free for these budding motorcyclists. Interested applicants will be required to fill out a form with their experience and submit a YouTube video that showcases their skills before they can gain entry into such a special event.

Marc and Alex Marquez will be joined by a team of specialists, which include Physiotherapists and athletic trainers, in order to help facilitate the event. Other motocross riders will join the fray as well and include the likes of Jose Luis Martinez and the former Spanish champ, Jose Luis Carrion. Talk about a star-studded cast!

How I wish I were ten again, but still it’s a grand opportunity for kids to show their stuff and get to know more from the men themselves. Granted, the kids that will be accepted into this event must already have a modicum of experience, illustrated by the fact that a YouTube video must be submitted. In that case, it seems that this camp will also further their already budding talent on two wheels, fostering a future with more talented riders.