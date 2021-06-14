For the promotion of its new NXR2 street helmet Shoei called on its superstar ambassador; multi-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez. If you’re not familiar with the NXR2, you may recognize it under the name it’s sold as in North America—the RF-1400. Evolving from the existing NXR (RF-1200), the NXR2 is a full-face sport helmet featuring some of Shoei’s most advanced features.

In the video we see Marquez, clad in his own line of Alpinestars street gear, escaping the confines of the city for the calm of the countryside. The Spaniard is soon joined by an anonymous rider (spoiler alert: it’s his brother, Alex!), who joins Marc for a game of high-speed cat-and-mouse. Key features of the NXR2 are highlighted sporadically throughout.

The technology found in the NXR2 starts with the shell, which is comprised of Shoei’s proprietary, five-layer Advanced Integrated Matrix (AIM) system. A blend of fiberglass, as well as synthetic and organic fibers, the aim of AIM is an ideal balance of supreme impact protection and light weight. The shell comes in four different sizes based on the size of the helmet itself. A multiple-density EPS liner sits inside the shell to further protect the rider’s head from impact.

Shoei takes great pride in its aerodynamics, too. To minimize stress on the neck muscles, the NXR2 went through development in the company’s own state-of-the-art wind tunnel. With the inclusion of a rear spoiler, Shoei claims a six percent reduction in lift and four percent less drag compared to the original NXR.

If you’re the kind of rider that craves serious ventilation, the NXR2 offers six inlets and four outlets. Shoei’s been honing its ventilation system since the 1980s, so you know they aren’t messing around when it comes to airflow.

The NXR2 also features a fog-resistant Pinlock visor, double-D-ring chin strap, an emergency quick release system, and inner pads that are all removable and washable.

With a claimed weight of 1,390 grams (3.06 pounds), it’s reportedly the company’s lightest ECE 22.06-approved helmet. The Shoei NXR2 comes in an abundant 18 different colorways, from solid colors to vibrant multi-color designs, in sizes from XXS to XXL. Starting price is 429.99 Euros (around $520 USD).