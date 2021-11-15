On August 12, 2021, Comoto brands (RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, etc.) challenged its followers to ride in the support of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF). Throughout the month-long initiative, Comoto donated ¢2.5 for every mile logged in the REVER app’s Ride for Kids Challenge. On September 12, 2021, PBTF and Comoto celebrated the fundraising campaign with the first-ever National Ride for Kids Day.

Along with the nationwide charity ride and distance-based REVER donations, Comoto also committed 10-percent of Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and RevZilla sales on National Ride for Kids Day (September 12, 2021) to the cause. In total, Comoto brands and customers contributed $309,500 to PBTF, easily surpassing its $100,000 goal.

“We had an outstanding turnout for the Ride for Kids event this year,” noted Comoto President and CEO Ken Murphy. “With many of us having been stuck at home and socially isolated for so long, it was clear the community was eager to get out and ride for a good cause. Thanks to the unity of Comoto’s Family of Brands, we were able to contribute nearly a quarter of the total funds raised this year for PBTF. I am incredibly proud of our organization and am honored to be working with PBTF to support this cause.”

Comoto wasn’t alone in its efforts, however. Eighteen other powersports brands including American Honda, Shoei, Alpinestars USA, Sena, Dunlop, Arai, and Pirelli also helped raise $1.3M for the organization as well. The funds will help PBTF support families and drive research for a cure.

“Pediatric brain tumors are not only the deadliest form of childhood cancer, they’re now the most common in children under 15. Finding a cure is a global challenge the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation can’t solve alone,” admitted PBTF National Director of Fundraising Bob McNamara. “We’re grateful to have committed leaders like the Comoto Family of Brands and American Honda riding alongside us, helping us raise the funds and awareness needed to fuel our mission.”