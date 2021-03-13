As any rider can tell you, motorcycles and mental health go together almost as well as peanut butter and jelly. While we can’t prove it, we definitely suspect that the two have gone hand in glove pretty much since the first time someone stuck an engine inside a bicycle frame.

No matter where you are in the world, 2020 and 2021 have been extremely tough on our collective mental health. That’s why Royal Enfield teamed up with CALM, a U.K. organization dedicated to suicide prevention. That name is short for “Campaign Against Living Miserably,” and the org is leading a movement toward bettering mental health.

Together, Enfield and CALM announced the launch of their new “Open It Up” initiative on March 9, 2021. This effort is about the importance of having those important conversations, listening, and being able to tackle problems openly and honestly in our daily lives. Grand gestures—like creating an initiative, for example—are well and good, but it’s the everyday, small moments that make the difference.

When you have shared interests, like motorcycles, it’s often easier to talk about any other things that may be weighing heavily on your mind. Although pandemic circumstances have made us all change in ways we may not ever have anticipated, that means it’s more important than ever to have open, honest discussions about mental health. If you can get out on a motorcycle and chat with some good riding buddies over your intercom, so much the better. Ultimately, what matters is feeling seen and cared for by those you care about.

“Open It Up” is about more than just a poster and three little words, though. It’s a one-year partnership between Enfield and CALM, which will involve fundraising drives and awareness-raising campaigns at Royal Enfield’s U.K. dealerships about the work that CALM does. Getting the right resources to people who need them has never been more important than it is in the middle of this pandemic.

“We are so pleased to be able to provide support for CALM – the issues around mental health have never been more critical both to discuss and to action,” Royal Enfield U.K. country manager George Cheeseman told VisorDown.

“We are always talking about the mental freedom that biking affords – it’s no secret that a major part of the appeal is going for a ride on an amazing machine in beautiful surroundings – a wonderful way to clear your head. We are really excited about all the possibilities ahead of the “Open it Up” campaign for raising funds and awareness for CALM - and we are lucky enough to have an incredible community to tap into who is both relevant and engaged,” he concluded.