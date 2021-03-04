Get your best bikes and your fanciest gear ready on September 12, 2021, for this year's edition of Ride For Kids. This ride for a cause brought to you by its presenting sponsor, Honda, is geared towards supporting some 28,000 children and teenagers living with a brain tumor or central nervous system tumor in the U.S. This marks American Honda's 30th anniversary as the presenting partner of Ride for Kids.

Over the past years, Ride for Kids has cemented itself as the country's longest-running charitable motorcycle event. Having raised millions of dollars towards research, family programs, and other activities for children afflicted with brain tumors. As tradition would have it, Ride for Kids takes place on various days scheduled throughout the year. For 2021, the Ride for Kids community seeks to unify the event by holding every ride across the nation on September 12, 2021, in line with Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

It doesn't matter where you are, as long as you love to ride, and want to support children with brain tumors, you can take part in the 2021 Ride for Kids. This is because a virtual do-it-yourself component has been integrated into the event, enabling anyone, anywhere to take part in this ride for a cause. Honda has worked closely with the folks at the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) for the past 30 years in research, providing family support, funding programs and other initiatives. In fact, according to PBTF, the organization has raised over $47 million USD in research funds to date.

Apart from riding to support this cause, participants of the 2021 Ride for Kids stand the chance to win Honda motorcycles and ATVs, along with a variety of other prizes and incentives. National and local corporate sponsorship packages are also available. If you'd like to register, donate, or get more information on Ride for Kids, be sure to visit their website on the link below.