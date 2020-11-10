Do you have awesome kids in your life who you think would love riding? Are you a person who just wants to support kids all over who want to get into motorcycles? If so, RevZilla, Cycle Gear, J&P Cycles, and their parent company Comoto Holdings have a holiday campaign you may want to know about.

It’s called “The Gift of Riding,” and it does exactly what it says on the tin—but it goes even further than you might expect. Comoto and all its brands are partnering with StaCyc to get more kids started on bikes from an early age.

You can enter to win one of 12 StaCyc stability bikes, and all winners will also receive a BILT youth rider package comprised of a helmet, jersey, and gloves. That’s probably the part you expected. The other cool part of this endeavor is that if you donate to support the National Youth Project Using Minibikes through any Comoto property, Comoto will match all donations up to $25,000. Even if you can’t donate as much as you’d like, you’ll actually be doubling your donation because of that match.

For those unfamiliar, the NYPUM has been encouraging kids to get out and get riding trail bikes since 1969. It’s a mentorship program that pairs kids up with adults, trail bikes, and the joy of learning how to ride. Currently, 32 NYPUM programs are in operation across the U.S.

If you’re interested in entering the contest, donating, or both, you can do so through RevZilla’s site, Cycle Gear’s site, or J&P Cycles’ site. You can also enter the contest or donate in person at any of Cycle Gear’s 148 retail locations.

The Gift of Riding event ends on December 31, 2020, and three winners will be drawn each day between December 28 and 31. So, it’s not quite in time for the holidays, but it could still be a great way to ring in the New Year for a whole bunch of kids who need the kind of joy that only two wheels can provide.