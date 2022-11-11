In summer, 2021, Piaggio first unveiled its One electric scooter to the world at the Beijing Motor Show. The bright, modern, and sleek machine was designed to cater to younger riders, those new to riding, and those who just wanted a simple and effortless way to get around.

At EICMA 2022, Piaggio brought the 2023 version of the 1 out to show off its latest advances. (That change from a word to a numeral was Piaggio’s choice, by the way—current documentation refers to it as “1” rather than “One,” which is how it was written when the scoot was first released. Maybe since we’re familiar with it, we can call it by its nickname now?)

So, what’s new for 2023? How about improved performance from the electric motor? For those unfamiliar, the Piaggio 1 comes in three versions: two licensed as mopeds, and one licensed as a motorbike. The two mopeds are the Piaggio 1 and Piaggio 1+, while the motorbike version is the Piaggio 1 Active.

In 2023, all three Piaggio 1 variants are now capable of nearly double their original peak power. The Piaggio 1 can reach 2.3kW, while the Piaggio 1+ and Piaggio 1 Active can hit 3kW. According to Piaggio, that means acceleration goes up about 14 percent on the Piaggio 1 and 1+, while it goes up almost 12 percent on the Piaggio 1 Active. Getting away from those stop lines more quickly is often helpful in tricky city riding situations—not to mention more fun.

Gallery: 2023 Piaggio 1

5 Photos

Here are the details on the 2023 Piaggio 1 electric scooter family:

See all the news about the EICMA

2023 Piaggio 1: top speed of 45 km/h (or 27.9 mph), claimed range of up to 55 kilometers (34.1 miles) in ECO mode

2023 Piaggio 1+: top speed of 45 km/h (or 27.9 mph), claimed range of up to 100 km (62.1 miles) in ECO mode

2023 Piaggio 1 Active: top speed of 60 km/h (or 37.2 mph), claimed range of up to 85 km (52.8 miles) in ECO mode

For all Piaggio 1 models, the battery is located underneath the seat, and is removable for easy charging off the bike. Unlike some electric scooters, the Piaggio 1 also has an underseat storage compartment that is large enough to accommodate a single jet helmet. Other continuing features include color digital instrumentation up front, LED lighting all around, and a keyless operation system.

2023 Piaggio 1 colors include three monotones: Forever Grey, Forever White, and Forever Black. Three two-tone liveries are also available: Sunshine Mix, Arctic Mix, and the newest option, Flame Mix. Pricing and availability will vary by region, so your best bet is to check with your local Piaggio dealer to answer any questions you may have about the 2023 Piaggio 1 in your area.