On October 13, 2021, Piaggio and designer Feng Chen Wang debuted their first collaborative fashion collection at Shanghai Fashion Week. It was there that the team's new unisex capsule streetwear collection first took to the runway.

Wang is a London-based designer with roots in Fujian, China, a province known for its stunning natural landscapes. Like any good designer, her background informs her work in what she calls a “modern future” aesthetic. Some other collaborations of hers you may previously have seen include Converse, Nike, Ugg, and Levi’s.

While this collaboration between Piaggio and Wang focuses on streetwear, there’s also a Wang-designed Piaggio ONE electric scooter in the works. In fact, according to Piaggio, the planned unveiling of that scoot will take place at EICMA 2021 in November.

The Piaggio Group has collaborated with designers in the past, primarily on special limited-edition Vespa designs. It’s not clear at this point whether the Feng Chen Wang x Piaggio ONE scooter will be available for purchase by customers, or if it will be a one-off art piece. In any case, since it’s already October 14 as we write this, it seems that we won’t have long to wait before we find out.

"Piaggio is a brand synonymous with mobility and lifestyle in the world, deeply rooted in history but a pioneer in innovation. It is the testimony of an authentic, distinctive genius, from which it was easy to draw all the creative energy to design this collection that reshapes tradition to make it special and contemporary,” Wang said in a statement.

Anyone interested will be able to purchase items from the Feng Chen Wang x Piaggio streetwear collection directly from Wang’s website starting in February, 2022. We’ll stick a link in our Sources so you can check it out once it’s available in the coming months.