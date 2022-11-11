Brembo Showcases Its Newest Innovations At EICMA 2022

Brembo has long been at the top of performance when it comes to brakes—be it in motorcycles or cars. At EICMA 2022, Brembo showcased its newest innovations for race-focused and performance-oriented braking systems in the form of a new set of calipers, master cylinder, and pads. Built to the highest performance standards, the new technology from Brembo is perfectly suited for top performing super sportbikes.

To start things off, Brembo has taken its tried and true monoblock caliper technology and made it even better with the new GP4-MS caliper. According to Brembo, the new caliper was born in the track and designed for the road and contains all the latest technologies, processes and the most innovative materials. The new Brembo GP4-MS combines solid aluminum machining with monobloc technology just like the brakes found on MotoGP and WorldSBK race bikes. Furthermore, Brembo explains that through the use of solid aluminum machining, the GP4-MS is much more hard-wearing than standard cast calipers.

To complement the new Brembo GP4-MS, Brembo has also come up with a new master cylinder to provide the best feel and actuation possible. The new 19RCS Corsa Corta RR is Brembo’s lightest, most race-focused master cylinder designed to offer superior brake feel and adjustability. It features a hard oxidized titanium gray finish darker than that found on previous MCS and RCS master cylinder models, as this treatment ensures more durability while retaining its lightweight construction. According to Brembo, the 19RCS Corsa Corta RR is the closest thing you can get to a Moto2-spec master cylinder.

Furthermore, the float and seals are the same ones used in the MotoGP race bikes. The brake lever, too, has been modified to favor more intuitive braking response. Of course, the new 19RCS Corsa Corta RR allows you to fine tune the brakes’ biting point, as well as the distance of the lever to the handlebar via a selector located on the upper portion of the pump, allowing riders to easily adjust the system to their preferences on the fly.

Last but not least, Brembo turns an eye towards a greener and more sustainable future with the release of its new GREENANCE pads. A play on the words “Green” and “Performance”, the Greenance pads have been designed to maintain the same performance even in the event of a rise in brake temperature. Brembo claims that rigorous testing has been conducted on these pads—both on the bench and on the track, and that the pads show more stable performance across a variety of operating temperatures.

Brembo has formulated the compounds of the GREENANCE pads without the use of copper and nickel, as well as without any antimony and asbestos. On top of that, when Brembo’s plans of eliminating the use of methane gas during production are realized, the company expects to save approximately 176 tons of CO2 per year.