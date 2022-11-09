Spanish Automaker SEAT has commanded a respectable share of the electric scooter market with its Mo 125 model. Now, the firm sets its sights on bringing a sportier crowd to the table by introducing the new Mo 125 Performance variant at EICMA 2022.

The Performance trim’s motor generates 7.5 kW (10.1 horsepower) and 11.5 kW (15.4 horsepower) of peak power. That’s slightly higher than the standard model’s 7 kW (9.4 horsepower) and 9 kW (12.1 horsepower) maximum output. All that performance helps reduce the e-scooter's 0-to-50 km/h (0-to-30 mph) time to 2.9 seconds, one whole second faster than the basic Mo 125.

Additionally, the up-spec variant offers an e-Boost function, which helps with overtaking or getting out of a jam. The feature enables riders to achieve a top speed of 105 km/h (65 mph) which outpaces the base model’s 95 km/h (60 mph) peak. Each e-Boost interval lasts for 30 seconds (maximum) and the function becomes available again following a two-minute rest period.

You better have a mean set of brakes with all that power at your disposal, and SEAT delivers with high-performance Galfer discs and pads. Of course, that extra oomph also drains the Mo 125’s removable, 5.6 kWh lithium-ion battery sooner. On the other hand, the Performance version only concedes 4 km (2.5 miles) to the standard offering with a 133 km (82.6-mile) range. Just like its sibling, the electric scooter’s power pack requires 6-8 hours to fully recharge.

Whether you're navigating rush hour traffic or pinning the throttle on the track, a fully-adjustable Ohlins rear shock allows riders to fine-tune the ride for maneuverability or comfort. There’s no choosing with the new SHAD seat, however. The black Alcantara-upholstered unit enhances comfort without sacrificing the Performance’s sporty appeal.

SEAT will offer the 2023 Mo 125 Performance in Tarifa Blue and Barcelona Gray paint options with the first units rolling into dealerships before the end of Q1 2023.