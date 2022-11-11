Energica Introduces Updates To Electric Motorcycle Range At EICMA 2022

The new models from Italian electric motorbike manufacturer Energica were on display at the EICMA 2022 exhibition in Milan. A redesigned EMCE electric motor and revised battery composition will increase the torque and range of the company's 2023 lineup. The EsseEsse9+, Ego+, and Eva Ribelle were three models that Energica displayed at the EICMA 2022, and needless to say, they raised the bar in terms of outright range and performance.

All of Energica's new models have up to a five-percent improvement in range and a seven-newton-meter boost in torque (around 4.9 ft-lbs). All three models now have ranges of 420 kilometers (261 miles) for city riding, over 250 kilometers (155 miles) for combined city and highway riding, and 200 kilometers (124 miles) for highway riding, according to Energica. These changes also increase the rear wheel torque by 35 Nm (24.5 ft-lbs). A DC fast charger can charge a battery from empty to 80 percent in under 40 minutes.

The three new bikes are differentiated mainly by their styling. The Ego is the brand’s sportbike model with low-slung clip-ons and rear-sets. Meanwhile, the Eva Ribelle is the company’s naked streetfighter model, which features the same level of performance as the Ego, but in a more street-focused, upright package. Last but not least, the EsseEsse9 is the Italian manufacturer’s evocation of a neo-retro electric roadster complete with a circular headlight and a cafe-racer-esque seat.

The electric touring vehicle, the Energica Experia, which debuted in 2022 at the Mugello circuit, keeps its 115 Nm of torque. The range expansion of the other three models has brought them up to parity with the Experia. The 4.3-inch TFT color dashboard on each bike has four riding modes: urban, eco, rain, and sport. Additionally, there are four regenerative braking maps (low, medium, high, and off) and three customisable modes. The inclusion of cruise control, park assist, and traction control is standard. Lastly, every bike has a keyless entry system.

The Italian electric motorcycle company makes some of the most potent two-wheeler electric drivetrains, and it intends to keep making even more powerful electric motors in the future. Apart from the new motorcycles, a shiny new liquid-cooled, permanent magnet motor from Energica was on display at EICMA 2022. According to the manufacturer, it weighs just 26 kilograms and can reach 13,000 rpm. Needless to say, the prospective motorcycles to be built around this impressive powertrain are extremely exciting.

