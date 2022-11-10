Just before EICMA 2022, CFMOTO announced some of the details of its campaign. It would be bringing multiple novelties to the show, in addition to providing a place for the moto world to see its new machines for 2023, up close and in person. With its active involvement in Moto3, it of course brought the CFMOTO Pruestel GP riders along to help with its various unveilings.

Of course, the NK-C22 concept was presented as the crowning jewel of the booth—making its first-ever appearance before a European audience. It’s both a sign and a signifier of what CFMOTO sees as its design future, so it’s inviting enthusiasts to get an eyeful in person—as well as in an officially-produced short video to showcase this design achievement.

Additionally, CFMOTO says, a production version should be announced sometime in 2023.

What do you get when you take a CFMOTO 800MT and cross it with a CFMOTO Moto3 bike? Why, the new 800MT Sport R concept, of course! During its press conference, CFMOTO brought out its Moto3 team to help pull the covers off this new bike. Besides having a Moto3-inspired livery, it tilts ergonomics, tires, and components into a sportier direction. There’s no word about any impending production timeline at the time of writing, though.

Gallery: CFMOTO EICMA 2022

11 Photos

On the electric side of the equation, CFMOTO showed off four machines. Firstly, there’s the CFMOTO Papio Nova—an electric variant of the styling that piston-powered Papio fans are already familiar with. It represents CFMOTO’s first-ever electric model, with a claimed horsepower equivalency of 30 and peak torque of 251 newton-meters (or 185 pound-feet). Claimed range is 150 kilometers (about 93 miles) in typical urban riding fashion. The company says a production version will be available sometime in 2023.

The other three electric models that CFMOTO brought to EICMA 2022 all reside within its youth-oriented ZEEHO line. Design-wise, it’s easy to see how ZEEHO’s language differs from CFMOTO’s. While CFMOTO has a specific type of style about it, ZEEHO leans toward a more blocky, angular, vaporwave-esque aesthetic. Do you hear a neon hum, or is it just us?

See all the news about the EICMA

The ZEEHO trio at EICMA 2022 consists of two production scooters: AE8 and AE6. The AE8 was launched earlier in 2022 in China, and offers a claimed range of up to 120 km (about 74.5 miles), top speed of over 100 km/h (62 mph), and a zero to 100 km/h time of 11 seconds. Thanks to fast charging, ZEEHO says it can reach up to 80 percent of a full charge in two hours.

Meanwhile, the AE6 is a near-future model, which ZEEHO says “will be available in the global market soon.” Its claimed specs are slightly reduced from those of the AE8, as you might guess from the naming designation. ZEEHO says its top speed is over 80 km/h (49.7 mph), range is over 100 kilometers (62 miles), and that it only comes with a standard charging option—which can hit 80 percent of a full charge in about three hours. For those who want to customize, though, a total of 18 different color combinations are possible when combining stock body colors and accessory trim kits.

ZEEHO also debuted an electric concept model of its own at EICMA, called Magnet. The design here, as you’d expect from a concept, is more extreme—and ZEEHO’s performance claims have also risen to match. Top speed, it says, will be 150 km/h (about 93.2 mph), and it will be capable of a zero to 50 km/h (31.5 mph) acceleration time of 2.5 seconds. There’s no timeline information available about any planned production version at this time, though.