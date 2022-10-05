Indonesia loves two-wheeled mobility—to the tune of 133 million registered motorbike owners. Scooterists and motorcyclists may rule the roads, but the Indonesian government sees the two-wheeled sector as the pivotal starting point in reducing the nation’s emissions.

Indonesia plans to cut its carbon footprint by 29 percent by 2030. It hopes continued efforts will help the country reach zero emissions by 2060. Before Indonesia can reach either of those goals, it aims to put two million electric motorcycles on the road by 2025.

Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi recently showed his support for the initiative at a Federal Group Discussion (FGD) in Jakarta on October 4, 2022.

“There are around 133 million users of motorcycles in Indonesia. There are now 5 million requests a year. There are even 10 million requests before the pandemic,” claimed Budi. “So, the market is huge and this can be a game changer that can accelerate this transition.”

Unlike the U.S. and Europe, where automotive electrification reigns supreme, Indonesian companies primarily focus on the two-wheeled sector. This manufacturer and consumer bias drives the country’s electrification targets.

“There are 35 electric motorcycle companies compared to three car companies,” explained Presidential Special Staff Diaz Hendropriyono. “The price is also more competitive. This means, that we can encourage the adoption of electric motorbikes to meet the President's target of 2 million electric motorbikes by 2025."

Indonesia isn’t just talking the EV talk, though. It’s also walking the EV walk. On November 15-16, 2022, Bali will host the G20 Summit. To illustrate the country’s dedication to climate initiatives, Energica and Indonesian vehicle retailer and distributor UTOMOCORP, partnered to supply the Indonesian National Police (Poiri) with 88 EsseEsse9+ electric motorcycles.

Of course, those 88 Energicas are only a drop in the two-million electric motorcycle bucket, but it proves that legislators, companies, and consumers will all have to pitch in to reach the nation’s ambitious goals.

“I believe there is an equilibrium that will come faster with the synergy and collaboration of the government, universities, industry players, and the community,” summed up Budi.