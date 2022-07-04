A simple scooter for some and a lifestyle icon for others, Vespa is among the most instantly recognizable brands in the world of motorcycling. Thanks to its timeless design, Vespa has managed to create timeless two-wheelers that continue to hold their value as the years go by. Furthermore, the brand has managed to integrate all the latest tech and safety features into its scooters, without sacrificing its charming appeal.

For the 2022 model year, Vespa has introduced a bunch of new colorways for its Primavera and Sprint series of scooters in Japan. The lineup of entry-level two-wheelers gets a dose of added character with a total of six new colorways spread across the Primavera and Sprint range of scooters. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?

Vespa Primavera 125 Vespa Primaversa S 150

For starters, the Primavera 125 gets a minty shade of green called Relax Green. Released in the Japanese market on June 24, 2022, this colorway is similar to what we’ve seen in the previously released Primavera Picnic edition, and gives the scooter a friendly and bubbly character. Up next, the Primavera 150 is available in three color options namely Avolgente Beige, Inocenza White, and Estro Verso Blue. Each colorway boasts a two-tone theme with blue elements on the sides giving off a subtle and sporty look.

The Vespa Sprint series, fronted by the Sprint 150, also gets new colorways in the form of Estro Verso Blue. Similar to what we find in the Primavera, the Sprint 150 is bestowed a sporty look thanks to a dark blue colorway with elegant chrome accents on the sides. The Sprint 150 is also available in previously released colors consisting of Inocenza White and Passione Red. The higher-end Sprint S 150 gets a new colorway, too, called Tenace Green. It sports an olive green base with red accents and blacked out wheels for a sleek and sporty look. The Sprint S 150 is still available in the previously released Audach Blue.