Vespa has released what it considers its sportiest model to date at EICMA 2022. Refreshing the GTV moniker first released in 2006, Vespa has launched the 2023 GTV with a slew of performance, styling, and technology updates all of which are claimed to make the GTV one of the most desirable models in the entire Vespa lineup.

Sharing a lot in common with the Vespa Sei Giorni 300, the GTV is powered by Vespa's renowned 300 HPE engine, a 278cc, liquid-cooled, electronic fuel-injection, four-valve, single-cylinder engine. With 23.8 horsepower on tap, the 300 HPE is Vespa's most powerful engine currently in production. Complementing the GTV's elevated level of performance are electronic rider aids such as ASR traction control and ABS.

From a styling perspective, the 2023 Vespa GTV takes the well-loved Sei Giorni styling and adds a splash of color to it. The Faro Basso, or low headlgiht design accentuates the sleek and sporty lines of the scooter, while the Beige Avvolgente Opaco color scheme features sharp orange accents that run diagonally across beige-painted side panels. Thanks to the low-mounted headight, Vespa was able to keep the handlebar of the GTV exposed, further highlighting its sporty aesthetic. Lastly, a small windscreen painted orange finishes the scooter's front end.

The 2023 Vespa GTV gets a unique two-tone saddle that comes with a removable seat cowl color-matched with the body as an accessory. When uninstalled, the GTV can comfortably seat two people. It gets orange stitching to match the orange accents on the bodywork. To keep the rear end streamlined, the GTV gets a small grab handle at the rear that follows the profile of the seat.

Gallery: 2023 Vespa Gtv

8 Photos

Other notable features include a full LED headlight, keyless ignition, as well as a fully digital instrument pod that blends in seamlessly with the scooter's design. The new instrument cluster is mounted onto the handlebars via a machined cantilevered bracket, and features optional Bluetooth smartphone connectivity via the Vespa MIA connectivity system. The GTV also features redesigned five-spoke alloy wheels painted matte black with a contrasting orange pinstripe.

See all the news about the EICMA