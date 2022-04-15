Iconic Italian scooter brand Vespa faithfully adheres to a classic design language. While the classically-styled scoots remain timeless, the company knows how to cater to current trends. Following collaborations with Giorgio Armani, Christian Dior and Sean Wotherspoon, Vespa appeals to a younger crowd with a Justin Bieber partnership.

The Justin Bieber x Vespa project leverages the firm’s new Sprint model in 50, 125, and 150cc capacities. The lightweight scooter abides by Vespa’s vintage aesthetic with a rectangular headlight and retro styling, but the full-color TFT display, LED lighting, and smartphone connectivity caters to the youth. While the Sprint model already favors newer, younger riders, the pop superstar adds a trendy twist to the design.

Gallery: 2022 Justin Bieber X Vespa Sprint

5 Photos

“I love Vespa, and to partner with such a classic brand is so cool,” explained Bieber. “Being able to express myself, whether it's through art, music, visuals, or aesthetics, being able to create something from nothing - it's a part of me. Ultimately the goal in creating and designing is always to put your own unique spin on things.”

From the saddle to the bodywork, from the 12-inch wheels to the exhaust heat shield, the Justin Bieber X Vespa Sprint stands out with an all-white livery. The monochromatic colorway immediately catches the eye, but an extra dose of hip comes by way of tonal flame graphics and Justin Bieber branding.

“The first time I rode a Vespa was somewhere in Europe, probably either London or Paris,” Bieber revealed. “I just remember seeing a Vespa and being like ‘I want to ride one of those’. And I had such a great time, just the wind flying through my hair, the freedom. It was fun.”

Vespa hasn’t listed the limited-edition Sprint’s price or availability yet, but Justin Bieber fanatics can pre-order the collab scooter starting April 20, 2022.