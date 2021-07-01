Piaggio has recently updated its Vespa line of scooters in the Indonesian market. New to the South East Asian country are two special edition 75th Anniversary models in the form of the Primavera 150 and the GTS 300 scooters. Both special edition scooters feature a unique colorway, as well as several complimentary accessories specific to the 75th Anniversary Edition models.

Both scooters are adorned with special paint and graphics consisting of a limited edition yellow metallic colorway, with the number 75, to commemorate the Italian icon’s 75th anniversary, subtly featured on the scooter’s side panels. To match the scooter’s chic paintwork, Vespa has fitted a set of dark gray wheels with a polished lip, to give off an even more premium look and feel. The 75th Anniversary Edition Vespas come standard with a circular leather bag mounted on the tail—an homage to Vespa’s earlier years when its scooters used to come with a spare wheel mounted on the tail.

Other subtle highlights include a black leather upholstered saddle, and chrome-finished rear-view mirrors, instrument bezel, luggage rack, and exhaust heat shield. To sweeten the deal even further, the 75th Anniversary Edition Vespas come with a complimentary “welcoming kit” which gives the new owner a set of matching, chic Vespa memorabilia. Included in the kit is a fine Italian silk scarf, a vintage steel Vespa plate, a personalized owner’s booklet, and eight collector postcards highlighting eight decades of the iconic Italian marque’s history.

Vespa Indonesia will be making both the Vespa Primavera 150 and GTS 300 75th Anniversary Editions available throughout 2021. The Primavera 150 in 75th Anniversary Trim will set you back Rp 64 million, or the equivalent of around $4,400 USD, while the more powerful GTS 300 will fetch more than double the price at Rp 175 million, or around $12,050 USD.