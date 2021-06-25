Piaggio Vehicles has announced that all Vespa and Aprilia dealerships across India have resumed operations. This comes after months of limited operations, as well as multiple temporary closures due to the second wave of coronavirus outbreaks in the region. Upon reopening dealerships, Piaggio assures the public that all dealerships will adhere to stringent health and safety measures which are being mandated by the government.

While customers will now be allowed to visit Vespa and Aprilia dealerships, as well as book test rides for new motorbikes and scooters which they're interested in, Piaggio Vehicles still urges interested buyers to visit their new e-commerce platform, which offers a detailed and interactive view of all available models. To elevate customers' buying experiences even further, both Vespa and Aprilia will be offering home deliveries of new vehicles, both in order to ensure the health and safety of the staff and customers, as well as to provide a streamlined, hassle-free buying experience.

In a report published by Indian motoring publication BikeWale, Piaggio India Chairman and Managing Director, Diego Graffi, stated that dealerships across the country are ready and equipped to handle all new bike sales and inquiries, as well as maintenance, service, and repair. He went on to add that health and safety precautions are in place, in accordance with local lockdown protocols. To make things even better, Vespa and Aprilia will be offering special offers such as discounts and service vouchers across all reopened dealerships in the country. On top of this, test rides of Vespa and Aprilia scooters, including the recently launched Aprilia SXR125, can be booked.

With the demand for affordable, lightweight motorcycles and scooters skyrocketing in India, the move to reopen Vespa and Aprilia dealerships is indeed timely. Several other motorcycle manufacturers who have already reopened dealerships across India have enjoyed impressive sales figures. At the same time, the total number of coronavirus related fatalities, as well as the number of new cases has begun to taper off, following massive vaccination initiatives in the country.