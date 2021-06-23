The BMW R 1250 GS has long been considered by many as the king of adventure bikes. Available in multiple trim levels and loaded with tons of technology, the R 1250 GS is an extremely versatile motorcycle which is equally at home hitting the trails, commuting on the highway, or even putting in hot laps at the track. The new and improved R 1250 GS is expected to make its way to the Indian market in the coming weeks.

BMW Motorrad India has teased the bike ahead of its official launch on its social media pages. On Twitter, the Bavarian manufacturer announces the arrival of the "King of Adventure," highlighting that the bike will be made available in two variants—Standard and Adventure. For the 2021 model year, the BMW R 1250 GS has been improved both in terms of performance and outright capability. When it makes its debut in India, we can expect the bike to fetch a price tag upwards of Rs 20 lakh, or around $26,900 USD.

The BMW R 1250 GS is powered by a 1,254cc boxer-twin. Updated to meet Euro 5 and BS6 emission standards, this engine comes with BMW's ShiftCam technology. Mated to a shaft-driven six-speed manual transmission, the R 1250 GS pumps out 134 horsepower at the business end, making for a confidence-inspiring ride in all weather conditions and varying terrain. The GS comes standard with three riding modes consisting of Eco, Road, and Rain, while, for an additional price, four additional Pro riding modes can be unlocked via an optional upgrade accessible in-house.

The BMW R 1250 GS gets a class-leading 6.5-inch full-color TFT instrument panel which enables the rider to configure and adjust a multitude of settings. It even gets BMW's Bluetooth smartphone connectivity as standard, which enables the rider to access riding statistics and other useful information via the BMW Motorrad Connected App. BMW Motorrad India is expected to officially pull the covers off the new R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure in the coming weeks, so be sure to stay tuned if you're in the market for this top-shelf adventure bike.