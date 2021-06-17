Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has been making international headlines for all the right reasons lately. From its new and exciting KTM-derived adventure bike, the 800MT, to its continuous partnership with KTM, it seems that the Zhejiang-based company has been going strong as of late.

Apart from its premium models, CFMoto also offers a range of beginner-friendly, entry-level machines, most of which are loved for their affordable price tags and premium features. In the 300cc segment, CFMoto has a naked streetfighter in the form of the 300NK. Our Asian readers may be familiar with this bike as the base in which the 300SR sportbike was built on. Well, that being said, CFMoto has just recently debuted the 300NK in the Indian market. Now boasting BS6-compliance, this lightweight roadster is set to lock horns with industry giants such as the BMW G 310 R, as well as its Austrian cousin, the KTM 390 Duke.

Interestingly, CFMoto has managed to keep the 300NK’s price tag unchanged from BS4 trim. So it’ll continue rolling off showroom floors for Rs 2.29 lakh, or the equivalent of $3,120 USD. On paper, the 300NK flaunts some pretty impressive features. For starters, it’s powered by a 292cc single-cylinder motor complete with Bosch electronic fuel injection and liquid-cooling. Power is transferred to the back wheel via a manual-transmission six-speed gearbox complete with an assist-slipper clutch. Rated for a decent 28 horsepower, it’s certainly down a few ponies when compared to its competitors. However, there’s no denying its very enticing price tag.

To make up for its lack of power, CFMoto has fitted the bike with nothing but the techiest features available in the market for bikes of this class. It gets a full-color TFT display and LED lighting all around. The bike is suspended on KYB-sourced inverted forks and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking duties are likewise handled by ABS-equipped disc brakes on both ends.