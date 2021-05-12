The CFMoto 650 GT And NK Get The BS6 Treatment

Chinese motorcycle companies have been around for decades, happily churning out budget-focused motorcycles for their local market, or other nearby countries. As technology and manufacturing practices advanced, more and more made-in-China machines began making their way into the global sphere.

While other Chinese-made bikes weren’t even worthy of a second glance, brands like Benelli and CFMoto have made it clear that they mean business, and want to become major players in the global motorcycle industry. Now, these two companies have made it on the headlines quite a few times over the past few months. Benelli has been hard at work in developing new models through its Chinese parent company QJ Motor, and CFMoto has been launching new machines in multiple regions left and right. In fact, CFMoto has just recently entered the European market with the 300 NK, 650 NK, 650 GT, and 650 MT.

With CFMoto and KTM’s partnership going stronger than ever, the Chinese company is helping KTM develop and eventually manufacture a new 750 platform. This comes after CFMoto launched the 800 MT, a KTM 790 Adventure-derived middleweight adventure bike. Now while CFMoto has geared up for its debut in Europe, it’s also been hard at work in revamping its model range for the Indian market. Recently launching the BS6-iteration of its entry-level naked bike in the form of the 300 NK, the Chinese manufacturer has announced that it will begin rolling out BS6-compliant iterations of its bigger bikes, the 650 GT and 650 NK.

CFMoto’s 650 lineup of bikes which consists of the sport-tourer GT, naked streetfighter NK, and adventure tourer MT, is powered by a 649cc parallel-twin engine capable of pumping out around 65 horsepower, depending on the state of tune. These bikes will surely make for enticing, affordable options in the middleweight segment.

In India, the previous generation, BS4-compliant 650 GT carried a price tag of Rs. 5.49 lakh, or the equivalent of $7,482 USD, the 650 NK, on the other hand, was priced at Rs 4.10 lakh, or $5,590 USD. While CFMoto has yet to announce the official price list of the two new BS6 machines, we can expect them to be priced just slightly higher than their BS4 predecessors.