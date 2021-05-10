In recent months, Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto has been making the headlines for launching quite a few new bikes in the market. Late last year, the highly anticipated 700 CL-X Heritage made its debut in key markets in Asia and Australia. More recently, the company launched its first bike to have been developed out of its partnership with KTM, the 800 MT.

With CFMoto just recently launching in the European market with four Euro 5-compliant iterations of some of its most popular models—the 300 NK, 650 NK, 650 GT, and 650 MT, it would appear that the company is hard at work in achieving a solid global presence. Behind the scenes, however, CFMoto plays a big role in Austrian motorcycle manufacturer KTM's operations. CFMoto manufactures KTM's bikes for several markets in Asia. As such, to leverage on CFMoto's manufacturing capabilities, KTM will be rolling out a 750 range of bikes to be manufactured in CFMoto's factory in Hangzhou, China.

The entirely new platform is expected to make its global debut sometime in 2022, with plans of rolling out a 750 Duke, 750 Adventure, and 750 Supermoto in the pipeline. The upcoming 750 Duke is expected to replace the 790 Duke—a bike which has taken a back seat as of late, thanks to the recent launch of the KTM 890 Duke R and standard 890 Duke. When the KTM 750 platform makes its debut, it's expected to be positioned right in between the premium 890 range, and the upcoming 490 range, currently being co-developed with Bajaj, which is also expected to be unveiled soon.

The network of partnerships which KTM has forged undoubtedly provides them with very strong leverage to become an even stronger presence in the global market. With the 490 range being developed in partnership with Indian automotive giant, Bajaj, and the upcoming 750 platform making use of CFMoto's industry expertise, we can expect to see mid-sized machines decked out with premium features selling at even more attractive price tags, and becoming more accessible to an even wider audience of enthusiasts.