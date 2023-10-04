Often, our rides serve more than just the joy of cruising. They become commutes, school runs, or errand trips, demanding the carriage of essentials. This need escalates on extensive tours and adventures. Fortunately, the market is brimming with luggage options, a boon, particularly for BMW GS enthusiasts.

Wunderlich, known for its extensive BMW accessories, has introduced a clever storage solution for R 1200 and R 1250 GS enthusiasts – the Subframe Bag. This nifty accessory conceals the frame "windows" beneath the seat, precisely where the front frame meets the subframe. What's impressive is its ability to blend seamlessly, giving your bike a sleek appearance that doesn't immediately catch the eye.

These practical side bags feature Cordura TrueLock fabric, renowned for its durability and resistance to abrasion. They're also designed to repel water, keeping your belongings dry in varying conditions. Inside, a soft lining ensures your items stay securely in place, even during dynamic rides. These small bags are thoughtfully positioned to avoid interfering with the rider's legroom, whether they're seated, standing on off-road trails, or hugging the tank on spirited twisty roads. This setup ensures your quick-access items are both safe and conveniently within reach.

The Subframe Bag offers reliable attachment to the bike's frame using four secure clamps, ensuring it stays in place even on challenging terrain. These bags maintain their shape, thanks to their preformed design, preserving your bike's sleek appearance, even when they are empty. Padding on the back, where they attach to the frame, shields it from potential scratches caused by engine vibrations and oscillations.

In addition to storage, these bags offer a degree of splash protection for your items. Plus, the convenient zipper openings at the top ensure easy access to your belongings without the need to dismount from the bike, adding to their practicality on your journeys.

The Wunderlich Subframe Bag is available as a set of two, designed to fit R 1200 GS and R 1250 GS models. You can get your hands on this practical accessory for a price of $219.95 USD via Wunderlich’s official website linked below.