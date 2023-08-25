Pack Up For The Daily Commute With Vanucci's Tanklock Sportivo Tank Bags

For daily riders and commuters, storage is often limited, if not non-existent if you ride a naked bike or a sportbike. As such, more often than not, wearing a backpack when you ride is your only recourse. While backpacks are generally accepted as the universal solution when it comes to carrying stuff, it can be tricky to get to your quick-access essentials when riding a motorcycle. For these items, a tank bag is usually the best solution.

With that, Vanucci, a premium brand under German motorcycle gear and equipment distributor Louis, has teamed up with Givi to develop a new range of tank bags called the Tanklock Sportivo. The tank bags feature subtle styling that's attune with the sleek designs of today's naked bikes and sportbikes. The new tank bag is meant to be fitted directly on the tank for comfort and ease of use, and it uses the same Tanklock fastening design developed by Givi. It is also available in three different sizes, each with a similar design and styling but with various storage capacities.

The basic model offers three liters of storage, enough for your phone, wallet, and maybe a small bottle of water. The mid-size offering provides five to eight liters of storage for even more stuff, while the biggest version, offering 11 to 15 liters of storage, is practical and large enough to store your daily essentials, and maybe even a spare set of clothes.

Vanucci's new tank bags are constructed of a water-resistant, UV-resistant textile fabric. The bag also contains an interior mesh pocket and a removable waterproof bag to keep your stuff dry in all weather conditions. The logos on the sides are reflective for increased visibility, and the main compartment zipper can accommodate a small padlock for added security.

The Vanucci Tanklock Sportivo tank bags are only available in black and cost between 99.99 Euros (around $108 USD) for the smallest three-liter version, 139.99 Euros (roughly $151 USD) for the mid-sized five-to-eight-liter tank bag, and 179.99 Euros (about $194 USD) for the largest 11 to 15-liter tank bag.