For several years now, Cardo Systems has been one of the leading motorcycle intercom brands in the market. Its incredibly easy-to-use PackTalk system has proven to be a robust and reliable communicator thanks to the company’s DMC, or Dynamic Mesh Communication technology. This time around, Cardo has introduced an update that a lot of riders have been waiting for: voice recording.

Perfect for professional video producers, vloggers, and hobbyists alike, Cardo now allows voice recording — both your own and that of the group you’re speaking with — with just a push of a button via the Cardo mobile app. The new voice recording feature is offered on all of Cardo’s second-generation communicators consisting of the PackTalk Edge, PackTalk Neo, and PackTalk Custom with Platinum Package. All you have to do is update your device with the latest 7.0 software update, and you’re all set.

“Providing solutions to enhance the riding experience is our number one goal at Cardo,” said Dan Emodi, Chief Marketing Officer at Cardo Systems in the company’s official press release. “With this update, we are at the forefront of advanced technology, offering a simple and seamless platform to record and store audio directly on the rider’s cell phone. All with just the push of a button,” he added.

The new voice recording update enables second generation PackTalk users to record any DMC conversation through the mobile app, even those with first generation PackTalk units, such as the Bold and Black, though the recording feature is not accessible for users of these devices. Furthermore, bridged devices — such as non-Cardo units connected via Bluetooth, can also be recorded as part of the new update. All audio recordings are automatically saved onto the host user’s phone, making for easy access when time comes to edit the audio recordings.

Like all of Cardo’s features, the voice recording feature is easy to use. Simply download the Cardo Connect App, and on the Home Screen, tap the voice recording button. A mic icon will then appear, and all you have to do is press it to begin recording. You can also pause and resume recording as you ride, so as to have your entire ride saved as just one file. For more information on Cardo’s products and features, as well as access to software updates, feel free to visit Cardo’s official website linked below.